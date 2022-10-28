Nebraska take on Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Nebraska and Illinois meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln . The home team knows that it is unlikely to finish this season with good numbers. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Cornhuskers barely won a game through the first four weeks of the 2022 season. But the Cornhuskers have won two of the last three games, last week they lost to Purdue 37-43 on the road.

The Fighting Illini are enjoying a top notch winning streak of four consecutive weeks and the best thing is that they are the leaders of the West Division within Big Ten with a record of 3-1.

Nebraska and Illinois play for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 29 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln . The visitors know this game could be easy, but the home team doesn't want to miss out on winning at home.

Nebraska vs Illinois: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

This game for the Week 9 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Nebraska and Illinois at the Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 29, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC