Notre Dame and Oklahoma State will clash off at State Farm Stadium in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl. Find out here when this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Notre Dame will clash with Oklahoma State at State Farm Stadium in Glendale in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find when and how to watch this 2021 Fiesta Bowl match in the US. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Both clubs were on the verge of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Cowboys were eliminated from contention after falling to Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.

The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, led by their new head coach, Marcus Freeman, ended fifth and as a result, they failed to advance to the Playoff.

Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State: Date

The 2021 Playstation Fiesta Bowl game between Notre Dame and Oklahoma State will be played on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State for 2021 Fiesta Bowl

The game to be played between Notre Dame and Oklahoma State for the 2021 Fiesta Bowl, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option: ESPN, ESPN App.