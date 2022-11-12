Ole Miss take on Alabama at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Ole Miss vs Alabama: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 11

Ole Miss and Alabama meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University. The visitors are going through one of the worst moments of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Rebels were playing well until disaster struck against LSU two weeks ago, they lost that game and that was the end of a perfect seven-week winning streak. But the good news is that the 20-45 Rebels are back and last week they beat Texas A&M 31-28.

Alabama lost two of the last three games recently, a loss to Tennessee and last week a loss to LSU. Alabama's most recent win came against Mississippi State 30-6 at home.

Ole Miss vs Alabama: Date

Ole Miss and Alabama play for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, November 12 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University. The home team knows that the visitors are weak after two losses, but despite everything Crimson Tide are big favorites.

Ole Miss vs Alabama: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ole Miss vs Alabama at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 11

This game for the Week 11 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Ole Miss and Alabama at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University on Saturday, November 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here