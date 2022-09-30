Oregon and Stanford will clash off at Autzen Stadium in the Week 5 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Oregon will face Stanford at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on Week 5 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In their first four fixtures, Oregon have emerged victorious three times. The Ducks currently sit in fifth place at the Pacific-12 North conference table with a win percentage of 0.750.

Meanwhile, Stanford have been in slightly worse form, winning once in the previous three matches. They are placed in last place in the Pacific-12 North conference, with a win percentage of 0.333. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

Oregon vs Stanford: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5 game between Oregon and Stanford will be played on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon vs Stanford: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Oregon vs Stanford in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between Oregon and Stanford in the Week 5 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.