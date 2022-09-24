Penn State take on Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Penn State and Central Michigan meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania. The home team is a big favorite to win a fourth straight game. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Nittany Lions have a positive record of 3-0 after a strong start to the current season against Purdue, they won that game 35-31 on the road. That was the first sign that the team was in good shape. The most recent victory was against Auburn 41-12 on the road.

Central Michigan finally won a game after losing the first two weeks of the 2022 season against Oklahoma State and South Alabama. In Week 3 the Chippewas beat Bucknell 41-0 at home.

Penn State and Central Michigan play for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, September 24 at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions offensive line is superior to the visitors, but the Chippewas won last week.

Penn State vs Central Michigan: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Penn State and Central Michigan at the Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is BTN