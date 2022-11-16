Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will open up the last day of the group stage matches of the 2022 ATP Finals. Find out here, how to watch or live stream free this matchup in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Casper Ruud has played amazing so far. With a 2-0 winning record in matches, and 4-1 in sets, the Norwegian has set himself impossible to tie up at the standings. This means, Ruud will be the first place ofthe Green Group no matter what happens in this matchup.

On the other side, Rafael Nadal had an awful end of the season, where he hasn't been fully concentrated in his tennis performances. With a 0-2 lossing record, as well as three consecutive eliminations, Nadal wants to end the season with a win at least.

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM (Estimated)

CT: 7:00 AM (Estimated)

MT: 6:00 AM (Estimated)

PT: 5:00 AM (Estimated)

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will play against each other for the second time this year in Torino, Italy. As the Norwegian young player has developed into a superstar, it was until this year in France where these two men met each other for the first time. In fact, Nadal won that matchup to clinch his 14th French Open title.

However, this matchup only will serve its purpose to end the group stage in Torino. Simply because Ruud has already clinched the first place of the Green Group, while the Spaniard has been eliminated from any chance to qualify for the semifinals stage in the Masters tournament.

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: Predictions and Odds

