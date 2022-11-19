Rutgers take on Penn State at SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Rutgers and Penn State meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. The home team season was labeled a disaster. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Scarlet Knights lost the first two games of November against Michigan 17-52 and against Michigan State 21-27, those two losses being part of their current losing streak of three consecutive weeks.

The Nittany Lions are the No. 11 team in the nation, the last two weeks being victories against Indiana 45-14 and Maryland 30-0. But so far they haven't won against Top 25 teams, as the games against Michigan and Ohio State were losses in October.

Rutgers vs Penn State: Date

Rutgers and Penn State play for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 19 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

Rutgers vs Penn State: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Rutgers vs Penn State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 12

This game for the Week 12 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Rutgers and Penn State at the SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by BTN.

