Stanford take on Oregon State at Stanford Stadium in Tucson for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season.

Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Stanford are desperate for a win, they barely managed to win during Week 1 against Colgate 41-10 but after that game the team lost three straight games against big teams like USC, Washington and Oregon.

The Beavers lost during Week 4 and 5 against two Top 25 AP Poll teams, USC and Utah Utes respectively. Those two games were bad for the Beavers defensive line and so far their conference record is 0-2 and 3-2 overall.

Stanford and Oregon State play for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football seasontoday, October 8 at Stanford Stadium in Tucson. The Beavers can use this game to break their current losing streak.

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

This game for the Week 6 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Stanford and Oregon State at the Stanford Stadium in Tucson on Saturday, October 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN