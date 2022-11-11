Syracuse and Florida State will clash off at JMA Wireless Dome in the Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Syracuse and Florida State will meet at JMA Wireless Dome in Philadelphia on Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In nine fixtures, Syracuse have emerged victorious six times. Thus, they currently sit in fourth place on the Atlantic Coast (Atlantic) table with a win percentage of 0.667.

Meanwhile, Florida State have been in the same form, winning six times in the previous nine matches. They are placed third on the Atlantic Coast (Atlantic), with a win percentage of 0.667. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 NCAA College Football season.

Syracuse vs Florida State: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 11 game between Syracuse and Florida State will be played on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Syracuse vs Florida State: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Syracuse vs Florida State in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between Syracuse and Florida State in the Week 11 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.