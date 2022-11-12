Texas take on TCU at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Texas vs TCU: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 11

Texas and TCU meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin. The home team wants to win the last three games of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Longhorns have a 6-3 overall winning record, and last week they beat Kansas State 34-24 on the road. Before that victory they had lost to Oklahoma State 34-41.

The Horned Frogs are very close to making history, they need only three wins to close the 2022 season with a perfect regular season record. So far 9 perfect weeks without a loss, the most recent victory was against Texas Tech 34-24 at home.

Texas vs TCU: Date

Texas and TCU play for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, November 12 at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin. The home team has a good offensive line, but the visitors are winning every game without mercy.

Texas vs TCU: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Texas vs TCU at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 11

This game for the Week 11 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Texas and TCU at the Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, November 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here