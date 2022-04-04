UNC take on Kansas at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the March Madness 2022 Final Four. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

UNC vs Kansas: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the March Madness 2022 Final Four

UNC and Kansas meet in the National Championship game of the March Madness 2022 Final Four. This game will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Two teams fighting for the big title. Here is all the detailed information about this College Basketball game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live in the US on Sling.

UNC achieved something unthinkable as underdogs, they left Duke and legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski behind. UNC won the semifinals 81-77 in what was an unexpected shock to the Duke Blue Devils fans.

Kansas were favorites against Villanova in the National Semifinals, it was highly likely that they would win against the Wildcats and they did, the game ended in favor of Kansas 81-65. The Jayhawks have a powerful offensive game.

UNC vs Kansas: Date

UNC and Kansas play for the March Madness 2022 Final Four on Monday, April 4 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This game will be highly offensive from the first half, but once either team takes a lead of five or more points that will be the breaking point of the game.

UNC vs Kansas: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:20 PM

CT: 8:20 PM

MT: 7:20 PM

PT: 6:20 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch UNC vs Kansas at the March Madness 2022 Final Four

This game for the March Madness 2022 Final Four, UNC and Kansas at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, April 4, will be broadcast in the US by Sling and other options to watch this game in the US are TBS

