The United States and Germany clash off at the Atlas Arena in the First Round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

United States vs Germany: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship

The United States and Germany will face each other at the Atlas Arena in Lodz in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship First Round. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this women’s Pool C Matchday 4 volleyball match in the US.

This will be their 10th overall meeting. Expectedly, the United States are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on six occasions so far; Germany have grabbed a triumph just three times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on July 5, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-2 Germany win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, this time at this year’s Volleyball World Championship.

United States vs Germany: Date

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship First Round Pool C Matchday 4 game between the United States and Germany will be played on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Atlas Arena in Lodz.

United States vs Germany: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch United States vs Germany in FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2022

The game to be played between the United States and Germany in the First Round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship, will be broadcast on Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB in the United States.