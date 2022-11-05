Virginia take on North Carolina at Scott Stadium in Virginia for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Virginia and North Carolina meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Scott Stadium in Virginia. The season was a bust for the visitors and the home team.

The Cavaliers only won three games during September and October, they were a disappointment. The most recent victory for the Cavaliers was during an on the road game against Georgia Tech 16-9.

The Tar Heels outperformed for most of the season, they barely lost a game against Notre Dame 32-45 at home but after that loss they built another four-week winning streak. The most recent victory for the Tar Heels was against Pittsburgh 42-24 at home.

Virginia vs North Carolina: Date

Virginia and North Carolina play for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 5 at Scott Stadium in Virginia. Visitors don't want to waste this opportunity to lengthen their current winning streak.

Virginia vs North Carolina: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Virginia vs North Carolina at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 10

This game for the Week 10 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Virginia and North Carolina at the Scott Stadium in Virginia on Saturday, November 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ACCN

