Washington State take on Washington at Martin Stadium in Pullman for a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Washington State and Washington meet in a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Two of the best state wide teams play for a cup to have a small title at the end of the regular season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Cougars began the 2022 season by winning three straight games, but after that hot start they lost four of five games, including a three-week losing streak. The good news is that the Cougars haven't lost a game in November and the last three weeks were victories against Stanford 52-14, Arizona State 28-18 and most recently against Arizona 31-20.

The Huskies want to win something 'important' before closing the regular season, and the Apple Cup is perfect to fill the void of not being able to play the conference championship. But the last time the Huskies won the Apple Cup was in 2019, in 2021 they lost to the Cougars 40-13.

Washington State vs Washington: Date

Washington State and Washington play for a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 26 at Martin Stadium in Pullman. This game is not a conference championship, but the Apple Cup rivalry is amazing and entertaining.

Washington State vs Washington: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Washington State vs Washington at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 13

This game for the Week 13 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Washington State and Washington at the Martin Stadium in Pullman on Saturday, November 26, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.

