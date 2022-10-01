Wisconsin take on Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Wisconsin vs Illinois: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

Wisconsin and Illinois meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The visitors know that the home team is going through a bad time. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Badgers lost another game in the 2022 season, this time during Week 4 against the Ohio State Buckeyes 21-52 on the road. So far the Badgers' record is 2-2, their first loss of the season coming against Washington State.

Illinois have a two-week winning streak against Virginia and against a top FCS team Chattanooga. That game against the Mocs was the most recent victory for Illinois by 31-0.

Wisconsin vs Illinois: Date

Wisconsin and Illinois play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 1 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The home team has two losses in the current season, while the visitors will play their first on the road game.

Wisconsin vs Illinois: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Wisconsin vs Illinois at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Wisconsin and Illinois at the Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is BTN