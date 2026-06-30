Mexico vs Ecuador: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 30, 2026

Mexico will face Ecuador at the Mexico City Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. A tough duel between two strong rivals from CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Mexico vs Ecuador Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch the action live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional cable and satellite providers.

The game will also stream on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this thrilling matchup.

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Can I watch Mexico vs Ecuador for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, both services allow viewers to follow every key moment from the opening whistle to the final result.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mexico is set for a high-stakes clash with a South American opponent, adding another chapter to its growing rivalry with CONMEBOL sides. El Tri enters after a dominant group stage run, winning all three matches to finish first in its group.

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Ecuador, meanwhile, staged a dramatic turnaround, recovering from a draw against Curaçao and securing a key win over Germany to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

With a Round of 16 spot on the line, both teams head into a matchup built for intensity from start to finish.

Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

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Mexico vs Ecuador: Predicted Lineups

Mexico (4-3-3): Raúl Rangel; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Érik Lira, Luis Romo, Brian Gutiérrez; Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones.

Ecuador (4-4-2): Galíndez; Alan Franco, Joel Ordóñez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié; John Yeboah, Moisés Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Nilson Angulo; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia.

What time is the Mexico vs Ecuador match?

The match kicks off today, June 30, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM