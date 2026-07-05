The uniforms Brazil and Norway are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 16

With their kits officially locked in, global powerhouse Brazil and surging underdog Norway are finalizing preparations for their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup round of 16 clash, with a coveted spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

Brazil look to clear their next hurdle toward a world title against Norway, a squad eager to play giant-killer by eliminating one of the heavy tournament favorites. The stakes couldn’t be higher for the underdogs, as Norway are chasing their first-ever trip to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Silencing the skeptics, the Brazilian side proved they are built for the championship pressure with a statement win over Japan in the Round of 32. Anchored by a masterclass from veteran midfielder Casemiro, Brazil orchestrated a brilliant comeback victory to solidify their status as legitimate title contenders.

Standing in their way is a high-octane Norway side that has been spectacular in the final third but remains highly vulnerable at the back. The Norwegians have exploded for 10 goals across four matches, heavily propelled by superstar Erling Haaland, who has single-handedly generated half of that output with five goals to lead the attack.

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With the local weather report locked in and a capacity crowd expected for Brazil vs. Norway, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch for this high-stakes Round of 16 clash, where the result will determine whether Brazil or Norway goes through.

Brazil’s uniform selection vs. Norway

Brazil will sport their iconic traditional home look, featuring the classic yellow jersey, blue shorts, and white socks. The Selecao have donned this legendary combination throughout most of their campaign, stringing together three wins in four matches while wearing their traditional colors.

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The familiar threads could serve as a promising omen for a standard-bearing nation facing immense pressure. Brazilian fans are desperate to see this generation break the curse and lift the trophy, with their last World Cup triumph coming 24 years ago against Germany.

Norway’s uniform selection vs. Brazil

Conversely, Norway will take the pitch in a distinct federation look, pairing their red jersey with white shorts and navy blue socks to mirror the design of their national flag. This specific combination marks a tournament first for the squad, who previously utilized a monochromatic all-red kit, an all-white away look, and an all-black third strip.

The complete official uniform assignments for the match officials for Brazil vs. Norway and starting goalkeepers are detailed below: