The uniforms England and Ghana are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

Heavy favorite England will wear the same uniform from its 2026 World Cup debut, while Ghana will take the field with just a minor variation to its kit.

England looks to maintain its perfect start in the 2026 World Cup. The team will square off against Ghana at Boston Stadium for Match 45, wearing its traditional primary uniform from its high-flying 4-2 opening victory over Croatia.

Fresh off an explosive multi-goal performance, England needs to keep its foot on the gas to lock up a spot in the knockout stage early. Harry Kane and his teammates have done everything right; even though Phil Foden is unavailable for the World Cup, his absence hasn’t hurt the team’s strategy.

Ghana will wear the same uniform it used to defeat Panama 1-0. Carlos Queiroz’s side relies on heavy defensive organization and a high-intensity press, but it desperately needs a positive result to avoid sliding into dangerous territory in the group standings.

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Uniforms for England and Ghana

England will step onto the field in its classic white primary jersey, a clean look accented by red and black details. The shirt is paired with white shorts and white socks, a color combination synonymous with the Three Lions on the World Cup stage.

England and Ghana uniforms

Ghana counterbalances with an incredibly vivid away kit designed for the big occasion. The Black Stars will sport a predominantly yellow jersey featuring a bold central graphic and their iconic black star stamped right on the chest.

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How many kits do England and Ghana have in the World Cup?

England has stuck to its primary look but has a patchwork dark red and purple away kit waiting in the wings for later rounds. Meanwhile, Ghana has yet to wear its traditional all-white home uniform, which features a bold black star on the chest and kente-inspired patterns on the cuffs. Both teams have two official kits available for the tournament, deciding which to debut based on upcoming matchups.