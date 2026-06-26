Who is the referee for Senegal vs Iraq today at the 2026 World Cup?

Senegal wants to secure a win against Iraq, and in a match that could get physical, a veteran referee is needed to keep things under control.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee tasked with keeping Senegal and Iraq in check, as both teams look to secure at least one win in the 2026 World Cup group stage. The tournament is quickly approaching its most exciting rounds, as a win, tie or loss against Iraq will affect Senegal’s future.

Taylor is no stranger to the World Cup. He recently officiated the match between Colombia and Uzbekistan, which was a relatively calm affair. He handed out just two yellow cards, called 25 fouls, and didn’t need to show a single red card.

Senegal lost its first two World Cup matches, making this their final opportunity to secure a victory and see if there is any mathematical chance to advance to the knockout stage, where several other national teams have already clinched spots.

Advertisement

Taylor likes to let them play

Taylor, who will wear a yellow shirt to officiate Senegal vs. Iraq, averages 2.33 yellow cards per match in the World Cup, factoring in his experience from the 2022 edition. He usually isn’t too harsh on players. However, Senegal might play with a bit too much confidence, which could lead to fouls that Taylor won’t simply overlook.

Taylor during the Uzbekistan and Colombia game

Taylor hasn’t issued a red card since the CAF World Cup Qualifiers back in September 2025. With a remarkably low average of just 0.09 red cards per match, Match 62 isn’t likely to turn into a disciplinary disaster.

Advertisement

Senegal and Iraq keeping fouls to a minimum

Iraq enters this match with only two yellow cards, proving to be a highly disciplined team that avoids reckless challenges to keep players from getting sent off. Senegal, on the other hand, managed to avoid yellow cards entirely in their previous group stage matches.