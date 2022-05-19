The Stanley Cup playoffs continue in the NHL with a huge game for the New York Rangers against the Carolina Hurricanes. The oddsmakers at BetMGM have put out the odds and have some very interesting bets for this big Stanley Cup playoffs match up.

The Carolina Hurricanes needed a tight overtime win to defeat the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their second round Eastern Conference playoff series. An Ian Cole overtime goal was the difference in a 2-1 victory for the Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

The Rangers need to regroup and after various overtime games will need to make sure they have what it takes to try and tie the series in Game 2. "We've been there, done that. We've got to battle back. I was really happy with our game. [Carolina] put a big push on in the third period the first 10 minutes, and we weathered that storm. But the first two periods was perfect hockey for us. I thought it was our best game of the year, I really did” was the statement issued by Rangers coach Gerard Gallant.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Money Line

As expected, the Hurricanes are the favorites in the contest with -175 odds, while the hard fighting and tough Rangers are at +145. Don’t count out the Rangers fighting spirit as they could come back and steal this one.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Periods

Bet on who will be in the lead at the end of each period. It is a good way to bet and make money on portions of the game.

Winner of Period 1; Rangers (+120) Hurricanes (-165)

Winner of Period 2: Rangers (+120) Hurricanes (-165)

Winner of Period 3: Rangers (+125) Hurricanes (-175)

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Money line and win totals

Here the bettors are wagering on who will win and by how many goals.

Rangers to win and at over 4.5 - +225

Rangers to win and at under 4.5 - +600

Hurricanes to win and at over 4.5 - +104

Hurricanes to win and at under 4.5 - +400

