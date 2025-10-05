NCAAF News: Diego Pavia voices bold statement to Vanderbilt HC Clark Lea after Alabama loss

Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores were in for a rude awakening amid their magic NCAA season. Though a disappointing loss, falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road is far from season-ending for Clark Lea and the program in Nashville.

It’s all about bouncing back in the 2025 college football campaign. Pavia and Vanderbilt may feel sorrow for their defeat in Alabama, but the writing is not on the wall, yet. The Commodores have a bye week to lick their wounds and come back stronger for yet another ranked SEC showdown on October 18.

While Vanderbilt must turns its focus onto the meeting with the LSU Tigers at home, Pavia is seemingly making plans for his future in the NFL. On that note, he voiced an intriguing comment about coach Lea.

“I love playing for Coach Lea,” Diego Pavia admitted during his post-game press conference. “You know, I told him that I hope he gets an NFL job and he takes me with him. That’s how much I love that guy. I appreciate him for everything he’s done for me. I wouldn’t want to go to battle with any other head coach in the SEC.”

Clark Lea of the Vanderbilt Commodores

Pavia has made it clear this is his final season at the collegiate level. The 24-year-old quarterback began his career at the JUCO level, playing for New Mexico Military Institute in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA doesn’t count that year of eligibility.

Moreover, the sixth-year quarterback earned another year of eligibility due to his JUCO background. While reports hint Pavia could make the case to play one last year in 2026, the Commodores’ signal-caller is convinced of moving on to the next stage.

Through the ranks

While the loss in Tuscaloosa will sting for Pavia, Lea, and Vandy going forward, they can’t afford to cry over spilled milk. The SEC schedule will only get tougher, as they now gear up for two straight ranked opponents in college football. Vanderbilt will take on LSU, Missouri, and Texas (who could return to the top 25) in consecutive weeks. Needless to say, Vanderbilt’s true capacity will be put to the test.