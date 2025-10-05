Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Diego Pavia voices bold statement to Vanderbilt HC Clark Lea after Alabama loss

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia voices strong message for head coach Clark Lea after heartbreaking loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

By Federico O'donnell

Diego Pavia at FirstBank Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesDiego Pavia at FirstBank Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores were in for a rude awakening amid their magic NCAA season. Though a disappointing loss, falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road is far from season-ending for Clark Lea and the program in Nashville.

It’s all about bouncing back in the 2025 college football campaign. Pavia and Vanderbilt may feel sorrow for their defeat in Alabama, but the writing is not on the wall, yet. The Commodores have a bye week to lick their wounds and come back stronger for yet another ranked SEC showdown on October 18.

While Vanderbilt must turns its focus onto the meeting with the LSU Tigers at home, Pavia is seemingly making plans for his future in the NFL. On that note, he voiced an intriguing comment about coach Lea.

Advertisement

“I love playing for Coach Lea,” Diego Pavia admitted during his post-game press conference. “You know, I told him that I hope he gets an NFL job and he takes me with him. That’s how much I love that guy. I appreciate him for everything he’s done for me. I wouldn’t want to go to battle with any other head coach in the SEC.”

Clark Lea of the Vanderbilt Commodores

Clark Lea of the Vanderbilt Commodores

Advertisement

No, thanks

Pavia has made it clear this is his final season at the collegiate level. The 24-year-old quarterback began his career at the JUCO level, playing for New Mexico Military Institute in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA doesn’t count that year of eligibility.

Gridiron giants: Tracking the most successful college football programs ever

see also

Gridiron giants: Tracking the most successful college football programs ever

Moreover, the sixth-year quarterback earned another year of eligibility due to his JUCO background. While reports hint Pavia could make the case to play one last year in 2026, the Commodores’ signal-caller is convinced of moving on to the next stage.

Advertisement

Through the ranks

While the loss in Tuscaloosa will sting for Pavia, Lea, and Vandy going forward, they can’t afford to cry over spilled milk. The SEC schedule will only get tougher, as they now gear up for two straight ranked opponents in college football. Vanderbilt will take on LSU, Missouri, and Texas (who could return to the top 25) in consecutive weeks. Needless to say, Vanderbilt’s true capacity will be put to the test.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Billy Napier delivers strong message to DJ Lagway, Gators after big win vs Longhorns
College Football

Billy Napier delivers strong message to DJ Lagway, Gators after big win vs Longhorns

Sherrone Moore breaks silence on return to Michigan after NCAA suspension
College Football

Sherrone Moore breaks silence on return to Michigan after NCAA suspension

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart hit with major offensive setback for the Bulldogs ahead of upcoming games
College Football

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart hit with major offensive setback for the Bulldogs ahead of upcoming games

Are Stephen Curry and LeBron James playing tonight in Warriors vs Lakers NBA preseason game?
NBA

Are Stephen Curry and LeBron James playing tonight in Warriors vs Lakers NBA preseason game?

Better Collective Logo