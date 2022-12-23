Boston Celtics will receive Minnesota Timberwolves today in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 NBA regular season game in the US today

Boston Celtics will play against Minnesota Timberwolves today in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Boston Celtics have lost the leadership of the Eastern Conference after accumulating three consecutive losses. The Milwaukee Bucks did not miss the opportunity and took first place, but of course the Massachusetts franchise wants to recover it, for which they must break this losing streak.

Their rivals will be the Minnesota Timberwolves, who after the defeat in their last game reached 16-16, which leaves them in 10th place in the standings, so for now they would be the last qualified for the Play-in. Their situation is delicate, so they cannot afford a defeat.

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the first of the two that they must play in this regular season. It will be a very interesting game between the Boston Celtics, who seek to break their streak of three consecutive losses and become leaders again, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who seek to maintain the Play-in position.

How to Watch or Live Stream Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves to be played on today, December 23 at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: NBCS-BOS.

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. According to the BetMGM website, the Boston Celtics are favorite at 1.22 odds, while the odds for the Minnesota Timberwolves to win are 4.40.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Boston Celtics 1.22 Minnesota Timberwolves 4.40

*Odds via BetMGM

