Milwaukee Bucks will receive Indiana Pacers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals are still in the fight to reach the leadership of the Eastern Conference, although at the moment they are a bit far away. The 32-12 of the Boston Celtics still seems unattainable for the bucks, who also have two consecutive losses. They need to win to end this losing streak and focus on the fight for the first places.

They will not have an easy game since their rivals will be the Indiana Pacers, who are fighting for the Playoff positions. At the moment, with a 23-21 record, they occupy 8th place, but they are not that far from the 24-19 of the New York Knicks, who at the moment are taking the last place in the postseason. It is clear that they need victories to be able to get closer to such a precious place.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 16, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines

The game that these two teams will play at the Fiserv Forum will be the first of the four that they must play between them in this regular season. It will be an interesting game between the Milwaukee Bucks who are looking to reach the top and the Pacers who are fighting for the last positions in the Playoffs.

How to Watch or Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers to be played this Monday, January 16 at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSWI.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers do not have their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely define them in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the favoritism will be with the Milwaukee Bucks.

