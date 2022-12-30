Utah Jazz will receive Miami Heat in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat will visit Utah Jazz in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Miami Heat have two victories in a row, and that in a Conference that is as even as the Eastern Conference, can mean a great advance. In fact, thanks to winning those two games and reaching a record of 18-17, they were able to reach 7th place and be very close to 6th place, which the Indiana Pacers have for now.

The Utah Jazz currently have a win/loss ratio of 19-18, which allows them to be in 9th position in the Western Conference. At the moment, who are now 6th, and therefore being the last to qualify for the Playoffs in this Conference, are the Phoenix Suns with a 20-16 record. In other words, the Jazz aren't that far away and will look to get closer.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Live stream: FuboTV

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game these two rivals will play at the Vivint Smart Home Arena will be the first of two they must play this regular season. It will undoubtedly be an interesting duel between two strong teams with very similar win/loss records.

How to Watch or Live Stream Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Utah Jazz and Miami Heat to be played this Saturday, December 31 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: SPORTSNET RM.

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. In fact, it will be difficult against a favorite since both are good teams and have similar records, although the Jazz may have a small advantage due to play at home.

