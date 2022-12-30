Charlotte Hornets will face Brooklyn Nets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Charlotte Hornets will receive Brooklyn Nets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a true duel of opposites. On the one hand, there will be one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference and in general in the entire NBA. The local Charlotte Hornets are having a clearly tanking-oriented season, as they have a sad 10-26 record, being the third worst in the entire league, just ahead of the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.

On the other side will be the Brooklyn Nets, who after being 13-12 and far from the first places, obtained 11 consecutive victories and reached second place in the standings. Of course, now they want to go for the absolute leadership and have a chance to achieve their 11th consecutive victory against one of the weakest teams of the season.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Live stream: FuboTV

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the third of the four that they must play this regular season. The first two were victories for the Nets: the first on November 5, 98-94; and the second, on December 7 by 122-116. It will be interesting to see if the Nets can now win Game 3 of the series and take the winning streak to 11.

How to Watch or Live Stream Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Saturday, December 31 at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina will be broadcast in the United States

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is more than likely that the Brooklyn Nets will be chosen, who have one of the best records in the NBA at the moment.

