Boston Celtics will visit Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena this Saturday, February 26. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics will face each other at the Little Caesars Arena this Saturday, February 26, at 12:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The return to activity after the stoppage of All Star 2022 has been good for the Boston Celtics. In their first game against the Brooklyn Nets they prevailed with great authority, winning the game 129-106 and reaching a win/loss balance of 35-26, which for the moment allows them to be one of the 6 teams that would go from directly to the Playoffs.

In the case of the Pistons, they also won their first game after All Star 2022. It was a 106-103 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a result that leaves them with a 14-45 record, which mathematically gives them chances to fight for the last place in the Play-in. However, it is more than clear that this will be a tanking season for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Midtown Detroit

Live Stream: FuboTV

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics will play this Saturday, February 26 at 12:00 PM (ET) at the Little Caesars Arena will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were played on February 4 with a 102-93 victory for Celtics, and February 16 with a 112-111 victory for Pistons.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics to be played this Saturday, February 26, at the Little Caesars Arena, Midtown Detroit; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports DET, NBC Sports Boston.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, the favorites will surely be the Boston Celtics, a team that is fighting to be in the Playoffs, and not the Detroit Pistons for whom this will be a tanking season.

