If there is a player who knows how to live with controversy and scorn, it is Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. In this regard, he talked about how he has learned from the mistakes he has made during his NBA career.

At the dawn of his third season as one of the Nets' NBA benchmarks, point guard Kyrie Irving is clear that this has to be the year his career takes off in Brooklyn. In the face of this, he is showing signs of maturity that fuel fans' hopes that this will be the case.

After a series of speculation about his future, the Ankletaker decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets by opting on his $37 million option, despite the controversies he was involved in with the team. A taste of revenge undoubtedly surrounds his stay.

So, with a full commitment to return to being that player who competed for the spotlight with LeBron James during the Cleveland Cavaliers' historic 2016 championship, Kyrie Irving has taken the first step: talking about the mistakes of his past both with the Nets and throughout his NBA career.

"I’ve done some quirky sh--t in public": Kyrie Irving

They say that you can only transform a truth and never a lie. And Kyrie Irving has stepped up to the plate when it comes to owning up to the fact that on many occasions in his career with the Brooklyn Nets, and in the NBA in general, he has not been on his best behavior.

"I have been through a lot more than I could probably speak here on in five minutes or 10 minutes. I don’t use it as baggage that I like to carry around with me. My history is my history. I’ve done some quirky sh--t in public and some quirky sh--t behind the scenes and I’ve dealt with the vilification of that.”, stated Irving on an interview for HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted.

With the clarity that his 30 years give him, Kyrie Irving gives glimpses of what could well be his return to that level that made him shine with intensity, and in which the Brooklyn Nets trusted that he could lead them to break their long drought of NBA titles.