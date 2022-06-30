Unlike what many people may have thought, it seems that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could continue to play together next season outside of Brooklyn. With KD reportedly requesting a trade, Kyrie could also be shipped with him — but it won't be that easy.

For some weeks, it looked like the 'super team' the Brooklyn Nets had set up a few years back would fall apart. With the future of Kyrie Irving unclear, the team feared that Kevin Durant could want out as well.

Irving eventually opted into his player option, which suggested that the Nets would be back at full strength next year. However, the optimism didn't last long. On Thursday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade.

Though the Nets have leverage in this situation — KD has four more years under contract, which doesn't include a no-trade clause — it will be in their best interest to ship the disgruntled star. While many assume that Durant doesn't want to play with Irving anymore, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN believes they could be traded together this offseason.

"It's certainly a possibility," Woj said when asked about the chances of KD and Irving being traded to the same team. "Two things have to happen: the team has to want both of them and there's got to be a deal that makes sense, that's an immense amount of salary going out. I think they'll evaluate all of it, they have to. Certainly, Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving, I'm sure it's a scenario that's going to appeal to them, they wanted to play together, they want to continue to play together but the sense is they don't want to do it together in Brooklyn anymore."

But Woj quickly noted that there's not the same level of interest for both players. While KD seems to be the most coveted player in the league right now, only a handful of teams would be interested in Kyrie.

"There's not a great appetite for Irving, but that doesn't mean there's nobody who will take him," Woj said, as quoted by ClutchPoints. "And I do think there are teams who will do it, but it's a fraction of what's available for Kevin Durant."

While the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat seem to have the most interest in Durant, the Los Angeles Lakers were mentioned as the only team with serious interest in Irving. However, the only thing the Nets will care about is what they can get in return.