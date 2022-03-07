Milwaukee Bucks will visit Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center this Tuesday, March 8. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the Paycom Center this Tuesday, March 8 at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After the painful defeat to the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks achieved a streak of 4 consecutive victories and against very difficult teams: Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and nothing less than the two leaders of each Conference, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns. Undoubtedly the last champions are up for great things and of course they want to continue showing their full potential.

In the case of the Oklahoma City Thunder, a clearly tanking season for them. Although mathematically they have chances of qualifying for the Play-in (they are 7 wins away from the New Orleans Pelicans, the last classified) it is more than clear that OKC's bet is to make a competitive team next season with the help of the Draft.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Live Stream: FuboTV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks will play this Tuesday, March 8 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Paycom Center will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 19 with a victory for the Bucks by 96-89.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Tuesday, March 8, at the Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports OK, Bally Sports WI.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet revealed their favorites for this game, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, not even the most optimistic odds would give the Oklahoma City Thunder the favoritism, and even more so after the very good victories against the leaders of each Conference.

