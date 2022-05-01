Phoenix Suns will have their first chance to take the lead against Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).
Phoenix Suns advanced to the Conference Semifinals for the 2nd straight season. Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker joint together to out-best one of the 2022 NBA Playoffs' underdogs. In their 4-2 win against New Orleans Pelicans, Paul registered 11 assists per game, Bridges with 17 points per game and Booker, despite the injury, registered 23 points per game.
On the other hand, Dallas Mavericks eliminated Utah Jazz in a 4-2 game series, one of the last season's finalists. Despite Luka Doncic's absence in the first 3 games, he cameback with no pain at all. He registered 29 points per game to advance for the first time in 11 years to the Conference Semifinals.
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information
Date: Monday, May 2, 2022.
Time: 10:00 PM (ET)
Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by States in the US
ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines
The Mavericks will face the top-seeded Suns for the Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 on Monday. For their second straight season, the Suns seek a spot in the NBA Finals. While the Mavericks are in their first Conference Semifinals since Luka Doncic arrived into the league. The Suns faced the New Orleans Pelicans in the First Round to out-best them in six games. On the other hand, the Mavericks had one of the best regular seasons with a 4th spot in the West. Dallas had to bring Doncic in after his injury to advance for the first time in 11 years to the Conference Semifinals.
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: How to watch in the US
The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 1 between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks to be played on Monday May 2, 2022 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix will be broadcast in TNT for the United States.
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Odds
Suns and Mavericks will open up this NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals series. Suns will have the home-court advantage for Game 1 against the Mavericks. According to Ceasars, the favorites are Phoenix Suns with -230 odds, while Dallas Mavericks have +190 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 214.5 points for Game 1 of this Conference Semifinals playoff series.
