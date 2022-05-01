Phoenix Suns will play against Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Phoenix Suns will have their first chance to take the lead against Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Phoenix Suns advanced to the Conference Semifinals for the 2nd straight season. Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker joint together to out-best one of the 2022 NBA Playoffs' underdogs. In their 4-2 win against New Orleans Pelicans, Paul registered 11 assists per game, Bridges with 17 points per game and Booker, despite the injury, registered 23 points per game.

On the other hand, Dallas Mavericks eliminated Utah Jazz in a 4-2 game series, one of the last season's finalists. Despite Luka Doncic's absence in the first 3 games, he cameback with no pain at all. He registered 29 points per game to advance for the first time in 11 years to the Conference Semifinals.

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Monday, May 2, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)