It wasn't all happiness with the million-dollar contract extension tying LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers. Commentator Skip Bayless didn't think it was a winning move and pointed out his reasons why.

NBA star LeBron James is a godsend. Not only does he have an innate physical talent for basketball, but he also possesses an incredible facility for making deals that leave him with million-dollar profits, such as the contract extension he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was revealed in the media that the King, a four-time NBA champion, had secured a contract extension with the Lakers for a couple more years in exchange for $97.1 million dollars. This figure could rise to $111 million if the salary cap is increased for the 2023-2024 season.

Thus, LeBron James would be assured of at least playing until he is 39 years old. A real feat because the level of physical demand in the NBA is brutal. However, it is not all odes for the Lakers player, as one of his harshest critics, Skip Bayless, severely criticized the agreement.

Why LeBron James' contract extension is not a good idea, according to Skip Bayless

The current Fox Sports commentator is well known for not having LeBron James on the pedestal that the vast majority of fans and journalists have him on. A condition that was ratified by Bayless' Twitter reaction to LeBron's million-dollar contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"So much for LeBron holding the Lakers’ feet to the fire, demanding they get rid of Russ or he’ll take his talents elsewhere. I’ll say it again: HE HAS NO MORE LEVERAGE BECAUSE HE WANTS TO RETIRE A HOLLYWOOD LAKER. He knows it; they know it", posted Bayless.

It is a fact that being a superstar, no fact or circumstance concerning LeBron James goes unnoticed. But at the end of the day, the King has in his hands the opportunity to change all these types of criticisms for praise or silence, and the way is for him to give the Lakers the NBA championship that breaks the parity they currently have with the Boston Celtics.