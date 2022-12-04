Atlanta Falcons play against Pittsburgh Steelers for a game in the Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 13 in your country

Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in a Week 13 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team knows that the regular season was not good for them, but the visitors are ready to win. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Falcons began the 2022 NFL season with two straight losses against the New Orleans Saints and against the Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons showed flashes of recovery during the first six weeks of the current season but it was all wishful thinking.

The Steelers without Ben Roethlisberger are struggling, but it looks like things with Kenny Pickett might work out better than they expected. In November the Steelers won two of three games, one against the Saints and one against the Colts.

Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Kick-Off Time

Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers play for the Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) December 5

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) December 5

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 13 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions And Odds

Atlanta Falcons are underdogs at home with +1 and 1.95 moneyline that will pay $195 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a bad record at home. Pittsburgh Steelers are favorites with -1 spread and 1.87 moneyline. The totals are offered at 42.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 13 game is: Steelers 1.87.

BetMGM Atlanta Falcons +1 / 1.95 Totals 42.5 Pittsburgh Steelers -1 / 1.87

* Odds via BetMGM

