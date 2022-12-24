Chicago Bears play against Buffalo Bills for a game in the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills meet in a Week 16 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Soldier Field in Chicago on December 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The visitors know that the home team is weak. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Bears were eliminated from the playoff race a couple of weeks ago, but they are desperate to end a seven-week losing streak.

Buffalo Bills have record of 11-3 overall entering Week 16, they won last week against the Dolphins 32-29, so far the Bills have a perfect five week winning streak.

Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills: Kick-Off Time

Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills play for the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Saturday, December 24 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) December 19

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) December 19

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 16 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills: Predictions And Odds

Chicago Bears are underdogs at home with +8.5 ATS and 4.10 moneyline that will pay $410 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are struggling since October. Buffalo Bills are favorites with -8.5 spread and 1.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 40.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 16 game is: Over 40.5.

BetMGM Chicago Bears +8.5 / 4.10 Totals 40.5 Buffalo Bills -8.5 / 1.25

* Odds via BetMGM

