Denver Broncos play against Kansas City Chiefs for a game in the Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a Week 14 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on December 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM (ET). The visitors can win this game, but the home team is ready to fight.

The Broncos aren't having the season they wanted, especially knowing that the franchise has a new quarterback (Russell Wilson) and a new head coach (Nathaniel Hackett). The last time the Broncos won a game was during Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17.

The Chiefs are big favorites to reach the Super Bowl this season, but a recent loss to the Bengals 24-27 exposed some holes in the defensive line.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Kick-Off Time

Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs play for the Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 11 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Australia: 8:05 AM (AEDT) December 12

Canada: 4:05 PM (EST)

China: 5:05 AM (AEDT) December 12

Germany: 10:05 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:05 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:05 PM (CST)

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

UK: 9:05 PM (GMT)

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 14 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions And Odds

Denver Broncos are underdogs with +9.5 ATS and 4.50 moneyline that will pay $450 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are struggling since November. Kansas City Chiefs are favorites with -9.5 spread and 1.22 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 14 game is: Denver Broncos +9.5.

BetMGM Denver Broncos +9.5 / 4.50 Totals 44 Kansas City Chiefs -9.5 / 1.22

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services.