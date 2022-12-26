Indianapolis Colts play against Los Angeles Chargers today for a game in the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers meet in a Week 16 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis today, December 26, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). The home team no longer has anything to fight for since they were eliminated from the playoff race. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Colts were the second team eliminated from the AFC South division, before them the Texans were also swept from the Playoffs Race. The Colts' most recent game was a loss to the Minnesota Vikings 36-39 (OT).

The Chargers have a two-week winning streak against the Dolphins and Titans, which puts them in a good position to win the final games of the 2022 regular season and thus reach the Playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts vs Los Angeles Chargers: Kick-Off Time

Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers play for the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Monday, December 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Australia: 12:15 PM (AEDT) December 27

Canada: 8:15 PM (EST)

China: 9:15 AM (AEDT) December 27

Germany: 2:15 AM (CET) December 27

Ireland: 1:15 AM (GMT) December 27

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CST)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (GMT) December 27

Indianapolis Colts vs Los Angeles Chargers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 16 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions And Odds

Indianapolis Colts are underdogs at home with +4.5 ATS and 2.70 moneyline that will pay $270 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a losing streak. Los Angeles Chargers are favorites at -4.5 spread and 1.48 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 16 game is: Chargers -4.5.

BetMGM Indianapolis Colts +4.5 / 2.70 Totals 45.5 Los Angeles Chargers -4.5 / 1.48

* Odds via BetMGM

