The Baltimore Ravens have been disrespectful to Lamar Jackson for way too long. They lowballed him for over a year, and he refused to sign a contract extension. Then, they placed him under the non-exclusive Franchise Tag.

Some players and media members believe that the NFL is trying to make a statement about Lamar. They don't want to meet his actual market value because they feel like the QB market is overblown.

Whatever the case, it seems like Jackson's relationship with the Ravens organization has reached a point of no return. As a matter of fact, he revealed he requested to be traded weeks ago.

Lamar Jackson Reveals He Requested A Trade

"A letter to my Fans: I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions.

In regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl.

You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again."

So, whether the Ravens will eventually move on from Jackson or not remains to be seen. But this whole situation is getting out of hand, and it seems like the league is just trying to make an example out of him at this point.