Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins meet in a Week 14 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on December 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). The home team is still in time to reach the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Chargers are in the 9th spot of the playoff standings, they need to be in the top seven to qualify for a Wild Card spot. So far the Chargers record is 6-6-0 overall and last week they lost to the Raiders 20-27 on the road.

The Dolphins lost to the 49ers 17-33 in what ended their 5-week winning streak against rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins: Kick-Off Time

Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins play for the Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 11 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Australia: 12:20 PM (AEDT) December 5

Canada: 8:20 PM (EST)

China: 9:20 AM (AEDT) December 5

Germany: 2:20 AM (CET) December 5

Ireland: 1:20 AM (GMT) December 5

Mexico: 7:20 PM (CST)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 1:20 AM (GMT) December 5

Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 14 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Chargers are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS and 2.35 moneyline that will pay $235 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they lost the first game of December. Miami Dolphins are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.60 moneyline. The totals are offered at 53.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 14 game is: Miami Dolphins -3.5.

BetMGM Los Angeles Chargers +3.5 / 2.35 Totals 53.5 Miami Dolphins -3.5 / 1.60

