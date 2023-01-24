After a disappointing end to the season, the Dallas Cowboys must plan for their 2023 campaign. However, they must consider whether keeping Ezekiel Elliott is the best option for the team. The running back has revealed his thoughts on the matter.

The Dallas Cowboys must take lots of decisions during this offseason to change things up for the upcoming campaign. One of the main topics is regarding their running backs and see if they must continue with Ezekiel Elliott or move on from him.

The 2022 season was the worst in Zeke's whole seven-year career. In 15 games played, he only had 236 attempts for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns. By air, he also didn't have a great year with 17 catches for 92 yards, a career-low for him.

It is true that the Cowboys gave more opportunities to Tony Pollard in order to prove himself to the front office. However, Dallas must decide if they will keep Elliott for the 2023 season or look for other options on the market.

Ezekiel Elliott reveals his plans with the Cowboys in 2023

Ezekiel Elliott signed a 6-year contract with the Cowboys for $90 million that links him with the team until 2026. Unfortunately, his 2022 season may change their thoughts on completing their deal.

In 2022, Tony Pollard was more productive than Zeke even though he was the RB2. He was trying to prove himself he's worthy of a huge extension contract, but this of course impacts Elliott a lot and he knows it.

"I've definitely thought about it," Zeke said on his continuity with the Cowboys. "I want to be here. I don't have a crystal ball. Can't predict the future, but definitely want to be here."

Dallas has to take a decision: keep a 25-year-old Pollard or move on from him and stay with Zeke until the end of his contract. They are two really good players, but only one of them can have the starting role they are both looking for.