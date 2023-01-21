In the NFL playoffs, the Bengals visit the Bills. Read here to check out what happens if Cincinnati win in the Divisional round.

The Cincinnati Bengals are the reigning AFC Champions and have won nine consecutive games. This is a very dangerous team who is seeking for revenge after the NFL left them out of the fight to clinch the No.1 or the No.2 seed. When the Bills-Bengals game got cancelled in Week 17, Cincinnati weren't able to host the Bills or the Chiefs in the postseason. They took notice.

The Buffalo Bills had another great season after a 13-3 record. Josh Allen had a MVP caliber year and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with an eight-game winning streak. However, the Bills suffered a lot to beat the Dolphins in the Wild Card round even with a third string quarterback like Skylar Thompson.

So, the Bengals clash with the Bills in the NFL playoffs with a great chance of reaching the Super Bowl for a second consecutive season. Read here to find out what happens if Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Bengals beat the Bills in the Divisional round?

If the Bengals beat the Bills in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Buffalo will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.3 seed, Cincinnati would advance to the AFC Championship Game and their next rival would be the Kansas City Chiefs.

In case the Bengals beat the Bills, there's no other scenario. After the Chiefs won over the Jaguars, Cincinnati would visit Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game for a second straight year.

After the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game in Week 17, it's important to remember that in case Kansas City and Buffalo advance to the AFC Championship Game, that matchup would be played in a neutral site (Atlanta). However, the Bengals weren't included in the equation to fight for the No.1 or the No.2 seed. That's why if they win at Buffalo, Cincinnati have to go to Kansas.