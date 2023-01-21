In the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Bengals. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo lose to Cincinnati in the Divisional round.

The Buffalo Bills had another great season after a 13-3 record. Josh Allen had a MVP caliber year and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with an eight-game winning streak. However, the Bills suffered a lot to beat the Dolphins in the Wild Card round even with a third string quarterback like Skylar Thompson.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are the reigning AFC Champions and have won nine consecutive games. This is a very dangerous team who is seeking for revenge after the NFL left them out of the fight to clinch the No.1 or the No.2 seed. When the Bills-Bengals game got cancelled in Week 17, Cincinnati weren't able to host the Bills or the Chiefs in the postseason. They noticed.

So, the Bills face the Bengals in the NFL playoffs with a great chance of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season. Read here to find out what happens if Buffalo lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Bills lose against the Bengals in the Divisional round?

If the Bills lose to the Bengals in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Buffalo will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.3 seed, Cincinnati would advance to the AFC Championship Game and their next rival would be the Kansas City Chiefs or the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In case the Bengals beat the Bills, there are two scenarios in play. If the Chiefs beat the Jaguars, Cincinnati would visit Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game for a second straight year.

However, if the Jaguars pull the upset against the Chiefs, then the Bengals would host the AFC Championship Game at Cincinnati facing Jacksonville. That would be a remarkable turn of events and a great advantage for Joe Burrow in order to reach a second consecutive Super Bowl.