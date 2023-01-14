In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Giants visit the Vikings. Read here to check out what happens if New York beat Minnesota in the Wild Card round.

The Giants are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. Thanks to a 9-7 record, New York are back in the playoffs for the first time in six years. That's why Brian Daboll is a huge candidate to win the award as Coach of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since the 2017 season. Minnesota had a 13-4 record in the first year as head coach for Kevin O'Connell. The start was just impressive with 10 victories in 12 games. Then, the Vikings left some doubts losing against Detroit and Green Bay in the final stretch of the calendar.

So, the Giants want to pull the upset in the start of the postseason. Read here to find out what happens if New York beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Giants win against the Vikings in the Wild Card round?

If the Giants beat the Vikings in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Minnesota will be officially eliminated in a major upset. Then, as the No.6 seed in the NFC, New York would advance to the Divisional round and their next rival would be the Philadelphia Eagles.

In case New York win against Minnesota, there's no other scenario for the Giants. They would have to face the No.1 seed Eagles at Philadelphia. Considering the Giants would be the worst seeded team in the NFC after Seattle's elimination, it's important to remember that New York won't have another game at home during the postseason.

The path to the Super Bowl for the Giants has to go first through Minnesota and then, inevitably, through Philadelphia. From now on, thanks to the 49ers victory over the Seahawks, New York have to go all the way on the road.