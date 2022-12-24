New England Patriots play against Cincinnati Bengals for a game in the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 16 in your country

New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a Week 16 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough on December 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team does not want to make more mistakes. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country.

The Patriots lost a game against the Raiders in Week 15 on the road 24-30m, that was their second December loss after just three games.

Cincinnati Bengals already have a guaranteed place to play in the upcoming 2022 NFL Playoffs, they have not lost a game since October 8, on that occasion they lost against the Browns 13-32.

New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals: Kick-Off Time

New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals play for the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Saturday, December 24 at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) December 19

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) December 19

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 16 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions And Odds

New England Patriots are underdogs at home with +3 ATS and 2.40 moneyline that will pay $240 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they need to win this game. Cincinnati Bengals are favorites with -3 spread and 1.60 moneyline. The totals are offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 16 game is: Patriots +3.

BetMGM New England Patriots +3 / 2.40 Totals 41.5 Cincinnati Bengals -3 / 1.60

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

