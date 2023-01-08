New Orleans Saints play against Carolina Panthers today for a game in the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers meet in a Week 18 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Caesar Superdome in New Orleans today, January 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team no longer has anything to fight for but they could close the regular season with a winning streak. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Saints had a bad season, between September and the first week of December they won only four games. It is likely that for the next season the Saints will go through a profound change.

The Panthers are not going to play in the 2023 Playoffs as they were eliminated quicker than expected. The most recent game for the Panthers was a 24-30 loss against the Buccaneers.

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers: Kick-Off Time

New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers play for the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, January 8 at Caesar Superdome in New Orleans.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) January 9

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) January 9

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers: Predictions And Odds

New Orleans Saints are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1,578 moneyline that will pay $157 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a current winning streak. Carolina Panthers are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.45 moneyline. The totals are offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 18 game is: Saints -3.5.

BetMGM New Orleans Saints -3.5 / 1.57 Totals 41.5 Carolina Panthers +3.5 / 2.45

* Odds via BetMGM

