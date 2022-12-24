Pittsburgh Steelers play against Las Vegas Raiders for a game in the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 16 in your country

Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders meet in a Week 16 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on December 24, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). The home team is close to being eliminated from the playoff race.

The Steelers have a negative record of 6-8-0 overall, which puts them in a difficult position to make the playoffs. Last week the Steelers won against the Panthers 24-16 on the road.

The Raiders also won a recent game against the New England Patriots 30-24, they have a 6-8-0 record and are going through the same situation as the Steelers with little to no chance to make it to the postseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Kick-Off Time

Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders play for the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Saturday, December 24 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Australia: 12:15 PM (AEDT) December 25

Canada: 8:15 PM (EST)

China: 9:15 AM (AEDT) December 25

Germany: 2:15 AM (CET) December 25

Ireland: 1:15 AM (GMT) December 25

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CST)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (GMT) December 25

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 16 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by NFL Network.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions And Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers are favorites at home with -2.5 spread and 1.75 moneyline. Las Vegas Raiders are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.15 moneyline. The totals offered at 38.5 points.

BetMGM Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5 / 1.75 Totals 38.5 Las Vegas Raiders +2.5 / 2.15

* Odds via BetMGM

