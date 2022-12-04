San Francisco 49ers play against Miami Dolphins for a game in the Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins meet in a Week 13 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on December 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM (ET). The home team is close to the playoffs, but the visitors are dangerous.

The 49ers haven't lost a game since Week 7, currently they are enjoying a 4-week winning streak with the most recent victory against the New Orleans Saints 13-0 at home.

The Dolphins are playing better than ever with a new head coach, they have a record of 8-3-0 overall, and the best part is that the Dolphins have won all of their last five games. This will be the first game of December for them.

San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins: Kick-Off Time

San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins play for the Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 4 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Australia: 8:05 AM (AEDT) December 5

Canada: 4:05 PM (EST)

China: 5:05 AM (AEDT) December 5

Germany: 10:05 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:05 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:05 PM (CST)

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

UK: 9:05 PM (GMT)

San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 13 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions And Odds

San Francisco 49ers are favorites with -4 spread and 1.50 moneyline that will pay $150 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, both teams are on a hot streak. Miami Dolphins are underdogs with +4 ATS and 2.65 moneyline. The totals are offered at 46.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 13 game is: UNDER 46.5.

BetMGM San Francisco 49ers -4 / 1.50 Totals 46.5 Miami Dolphins +4 / 2.65

* Odds via BetMGM

