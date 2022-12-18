Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against Cincinnati Bengals for a game in the Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 15 in your country

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a Week 15 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on December 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). It looks like Tom Brady may not win a ring this year. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Buccaneers lost the second game of December against the 49ers 7-37 on the road, at least they started the month with a win against the Saints 17-16 at home.

The Bengals are enjoying a winning streak since Week 9 when they won against the Panthers, since then the Bengals have won five straight weeks, the most recent victory being against the Browns 23-10.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cincinnati Bengals: Kick-Off Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals play for the Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 18 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Australia: 8:25 AM (AEDT) December 19

Canada: 4:25 PM (EST)

China: 5:25 AM (AEDT) December 19

Germany: 10:25 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CST)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (GMT)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 15 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS and 2.55 moneyline that will pay $255 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they play good at home. Cincinnati Bengals are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.53 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45 points.

BetMGM Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5 / 2.55 Totals 45 Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 / 1.53

* Odds via BetMGM

