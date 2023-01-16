Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against Dallas Cowboys for a game in the Wild Card round of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys meet in a Wild Card round game of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on January 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM (ET). Tom Brady wants to win another ring at all costs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country.

The Buccaneers come to the playoffs hoping to win another ring, but things are not as easy as they think, last season they lost during the Wild Card round against the Rams 30-27.

The Cowboys were lethal during the regular season, they reached the playoffs with a record of 12-5-0, but they need to break the Playoffs course. If the Cowboys lose this game that could translate into a head coach change for next season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys: Kick-Off Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys play for the Wild Card round of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs on Monday, January 16 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Australia: 12:15 PM (AEDT) January 17

Canada: 8:15 PM (EST)

China: 9:15 AM (AEDT) January 17

Germany: 2:15 AM (CET) January 17

Ireland: 1:15 AM (GMT) January 17

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CST)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (GMT) January 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL Playoffs are available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Wild Card round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are underdogs at home with +2.5 ATS and 2.20 moneyline that will pay $220 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record against the visitors. Dallas Cowboys are favorites at -2.5 spread and 1.70 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WILD CARD game is: Buccaneers +2.5.

BetMGM Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2.5 / 2.20 Totals 45.5 Dallas Cowboys -2.5 / 1.70

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the Monday games.