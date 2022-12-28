The Tennessee Titans will host the Dallas Cowboys on Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will take place at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tennessee. Find out more about the predictions, odds, and how to watch it on TV or live stream online for free.

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Read along to know more about the teams, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game. You can do it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial), an option that includes the NFLRedZone Channel to not miss any touchdown on Sundays.

Tennessee are definitely on a free fall lately in the season. The 7-3 start that had them in the mix to be the #1 seed in the AFC turned into a disappointing 7-8. Their five losses in a row gave the Jacksonville Jaguars enough room to sneak into the AFC South lead. They will be without Ryan Tannehill for an injury, so Malik Willis should start. One possibility is that the Titans rest some starters given everything will be decided on week 18 vs the Jags.

Dallas instead get to this Thursday Night Football after a great win over Philadelphia. Although the Eagles didn’t have MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, a 40-34 victory against the best team in the NFL is worth celebrating. Their potential divisional title seems a bit too far since the Cowboys are at 11-4 with the Eagles being at 13-2. It would still be very important to reach playoffs playing at a high level.

Tennessee Titans vs Dallas Cowboys: Kick-Off Time

Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys will clash on Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season this Thursday, December 29 at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Australia: 12:15 AM (December 30)

Canada: 8:15 PM

China: 9:15 AM (December 30)

Germany: 2:15 AM (December 30)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (December 30)

Mexico: 7:15 PM

UK: 1:15 AM (December 30)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

Tennessee Titans vs Dallas Cowboys: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Amazon Prime Video, Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: FuboTV (free trial), Amazon Prime Video.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Tennessee Titans vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a very uneven game with the Dallas Cowboys favored by 11 points. According to BetMGM, the Cowboys are at -110 to cover the spread or -588 for a win by any score. The Tennessee Titans are at -110 against the spread or +425 if they get the victory by any margin. The over/under for this game was established at 40 points, with both being at -110.

