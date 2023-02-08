Tom Brady and Bill Belichick wrote football history together, and will one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Still, people still want to try and put them against each other.

For two decades, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady held the National Football League hostage. It was their league to lose, making it to the Super Bowl in nearly half of the seasons Brady was a full-time starter.

The Patriots became the most dominant force in the league by a very long stretch. They won six Super Bowls in nine attempts over that span, taking the franchise to the top as the winningest team in SB history.

But that was never enough for the media, especially once Brady left for Tampa. The reports of a feud between both parties flooded social networks quite often, which is something that always bothered the legendary duo.

NFL News: 'Brady vs. Belichick' Is A Stupid Conversation, Says QB

“I think it’s always a stupid conversation to say, ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ because, in my mind, that’s not what a partnership is about,” Brady told NBCSportsBoston.com. “Coach couldn’t play quarterback and I couldn’t coach. The best part about football is, and Coach says it a lot: Do your job. And he asked me to play quarterback. He didn’t ask me to coach.”

“In my view, people were always trying to pull us apart. I don’t think we ever felt like that with each other. We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction,” Brady said. “When we were in New England for 20 years together, they get tired of writing the same story. So, once they write all the nice things and championships, and then they just start going, ‘Well this works, let’s start trying to divide them.’ I never really appreciated those ways that people would try to do that. He and I always had a great relationship.”

Of course, it became evident that their relationship had reached a breaking point, and that's undeniable. But from there, to state that they hated each other's gut is a bit of a stretch. Whatever the case, you will never be able to discuss one without also naming the other.