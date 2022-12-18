Washington Commanders play against New York Giants for a game in the Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 15 in your country

Washington Commanders and New York Giants meet in a Week 15 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at FedEx Field in Greater Landover on December 18, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). After a draw both teams want this game to be better than the last. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Commanders look solid with a winning streak of three wins and a tie, they have a 7-5-1 record that could be enough to reach the 2022 playoffs.

The Giants haven't won a game since November, the last four weeks were bad for them with three losses and a tie against the Commanders. The most recent loss for the Giants was against the Philadelphia Eagles 22-48.

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants: Kick-Off Time

Washington Commanders and New York Giants play for the Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 18 at FedEx Field in Greater Landover.

Australia: 12:20 PM (AEDT) December 19

Canada: 8:20 PM (EST)

China: 9:20 AM (AEDT) December 19

Germany: 2:20 AM (CET) December 19

Ireland: 1:20 AM (GMT) December 19

Mexico: 7:20 PM (CST)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 1:20 AM (GMT) December 19

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 15 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants: Predictions And Odds

Washington Commanders are favorites at home with -4.5 spread and 1.44 moneyline that will pay $144 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak. New York Giants are underdogs at +4.5 ATS and 2.85 moneyline. The totals are offered at 40.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 15 game is: OVER 40.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Washington Commanders -4.5 / 1.44 Totals 40.5 New York Giants +4.5 / 2.85

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).